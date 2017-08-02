Boise State coach’s son, a Bishop Kelly star, commits to play for Broncos

Max Rice won’t be a scholarship player for the Boise State men’s basketball team in 2018.
But it’s not for a lack of talent.
The middle of Boise State coach Leon Rice’s three sons announced his commitment to his dad’s program Wednesday night as a walk-on.
“I’ve been sitting down with (my dad) a lot and we’ve been talking about it. We think it’s best for the program if I take the walk-on spot so he gets an extra scholarship for the 2018-2019 class,” said Max, who celebrated his 18th birthday Wednesday.
“I think it will just help the chemistry of the team, and it will give the program flexibility for the following year.”
Max Rice, a 6-foot-3 senior guard at Bishop Kelly High, is the reigning 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year and a two-time 4A All-Idaho first-team selection. He averaged a league-leading 18.5 points per game last season, guiding the Knights to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Max said he also drew interest from West Coast Conference and Big Sky programs, including Gonzaga.
Although he is passing up a scholarship, Max won’t have to come up with tuition money. A tuition-fee waiver is available to all full-time, benefit-eligible Boise State employees, as well as their spouses and dependents. Max will have to pay room and board, however, should he choose not to live at home.
“Me and my dad, we have a good relationship, and I’ve always enjoyed the way he’s coached all his players,” Max said. “I just think I fit in the program really well.”
Leon Rice can’t comment on his son’s commitment until the November signing period.
“To be able to play for him, it’s going to be a dream come true, honestly,” Max said. “I know their system. It’s a lot of shooting and stuff, and that’s just what I like to do.”
His older brother, Brock Rice, plays at Northwest Christian University in Eugene, Ore.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments