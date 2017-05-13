Boise State men’s basketball assistant John Rillie leaving for job at UCSB

Boise State assistant men’s basketball coach John Rillie has accepted an assistant coaching position at UCSB, Boise State confirmed with the Idaho Statesman Saturday morning. Scout.com’s Evan Daniels was the first to break the news.
Rillie, an Australia native who played his college basketball at Gonzaga, joined head coach Leon Rice’s staff in 2010. He played a key role in the recruiting of fellow Australians Anthony Drmic and Nick Duncan. Rillie joins the staff of Joe Pasternack, who was hired at UCSB on April 4, 2017, after spending four seasons as an assistant at Arizona.
Rillie’s departure is the second major one this week for the Broncos. Point guard Paris Austin was granted his release from the program Thursday and on Friday confirmed that he would not be returning to Boise State.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments