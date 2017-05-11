Boise State guard Paris Austin granted release from basketball program

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 11:59 Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA Pause 7:56 Emotions overwhelm Boise State's Nick Duncan and Leon Rice after upset loss to San Diego State 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:20 Borah High launches podcast of student voices 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 3:26 Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

As the Boise State men's basketball team begins conference play at Utah State on Wednesday night, Chandler Hutchison, Leon Rice and Paris Austin detail the Broncos' upcoming challenges and where the team stacks up. mkatz@idahostatesman.com