Boise State guard Paris Austin granted release from basketball program

Boise State point guard Paris Austin, who averaged 12.3 points per game for the Broncos last season, has been granted his release from the men’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Scout.com’s Evan Daniels was the first to tweet out the news. Austin is now free to seek a transfer to another school.
Austin, who will be a junior, was second on the team in scoring behind Chandler Hutchison and led the Broncos (20-12) with 2.8 assists per game. He was a four-star prospect out of Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland, Calif. in the class of 2015 and was one of the highest-profile recruits in school history along with Hutchison. Hutchison entered his name in the 2017 NBA Draft without hiring an agent and has yet to make a decision on whether he will return.
