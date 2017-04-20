Boise State nabs men’s basketball commitment from Texas prep star Cam Christon

Allen High (Texas) shooting guard Cameron Christon has committed to play for the Boise State men’s basketball team, Christon wrote on his Twitter page Thursday. He is expected to join Casdon Jardine (CSI) and Christian Sengfelder (Fordham) in the Broncos’ 2017 class.
Very blessed to announce my commitment to play basketball for Boise State University! #gobroncos pic.twitter.com/AjUfWVNXzp— cambam (@slam_cam23) April 21, 2017
Christon (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) held offers from Long Beach State and Dallas Baptist, according to VerbalCommits.com. He was the District 6-6A Player of the Year in 2016-17 after averaging 15.3 points per game.
With the expected signing of Christon, Boise State has one scholarship remaining. The spring signing period ends May 17.
