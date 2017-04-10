Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison intends to enter 2017 NBA Draft but won’t hire agent

Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison intends to enter his name in the 2017 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, the Idaho Statesman learned Monday.
Boise State confirmed the move in a press release.
Hutchison is the third Boise State player to declare early for the NBA Draft (Coby Karl, 2006; James Webb III, 2016). Karl returned to school for his senior season while Webb went undrafted in 2016.
The NCAA adopted a rule in 2016 that allows players who have not hired agents to enter the draft and attend workouts before deciding whether or not they wish to stay in the draft. Players have 10 days from the completion of the NBA Combine to remove their names from the draft. The NBA Combine runs May 9-14.
“That’s exactly what this rule is for, a situation like this. We’ve had great discussions about it, and we’re both excited about it. I’m excited for him and this opportunity,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Statesman. “I really trust in his ability to make a good decision, and so that’s what this is about.”
Each draft entrant is allowed to workout once per NBA team and can attend the combine if invited without losing his collegiate eligibility.
“With Chandler’s hard work and his dedication, this is something that he’s earned and something we want to explore for him,” Rice said. “He’ll look at everything logically and make a good decision.”
Hutchison led Boise State in points (17.4) and rebounds (7.8) per game last season. He was named first team All-Mountain West by the conference’s coaches and second team by the media.
“Our coaches have informed me that NBA teams are expressing interest, and I feel that I need to take advantage of the opportunity to be evaluated and find out where I truly stand,” Hutchison said in the statement. “Playing in the NBA is the goal that drives me every day and this process is the next step toward making it a reality.”
