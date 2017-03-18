UCLA proves too much for BSU, ending Broncos’ dream season in NCAA first round

The storybook tale of the 2016-17 Boise State women’s basketball team had everything except a perfect ending.
Despite 13 points apiece from freshman Riley Lupfer and senior Brooke Pahukoa, No. 13-seed Boise State fell to No. 4-seed UCLA 83-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, ending the Broncos’ dream season.
Boise State (25-8) won a school-record 25 games this season and its second Mountain West Tournament title in three years but falls to 0-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
UCLA (24-8) shot 58 percent from the field for the game, compared to 30 percent for Boise State. The Broncos were outscored 36-17 in the paint and lost the offensive rebounding battle 22-9.
UCLA’s Jordin Canada had 15 points and tied a school-record with 16 assists while teammate Monique Billings led all scorers with 19 points.
After somewhat finding their stride in the third quarter, the Broncos went just 2-for-12 from the field in the fourth quarter and did not make a basket in the final 3:56. UCLA led by as many as 27 points and never trailed in the game.
The Broncos got off to a rough start Saturday afternoon, missing their first eight shots as UCLA jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter. Freshman Riley Lupfer came off the bench for Boise State and scored a quick eight points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first to bring the Broncos within eight points, down 20-12.
Canada and Billings proved too much early, scoring a combined 19 points as Canada tallied 10 first-half assists and helped give the Bruins a 44-27 halftime lead. The Broncos shot 28.9 percent from the field in the first half compared to UCLA’s 57.1 percent.
