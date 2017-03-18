Boise State Basketball

March 18, 2017 6:31 PM

UCLA proves too much for BSU, ending Broncos’ dream season in NCAA first round

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

LOS ANGELES

The storybook tale of the 2016-17 Boise State women’s basketball team had everything except a perfect ending.

Despite 13 points apiece from freshman Riley Lupfer and senior Brooke Pahukoa, No. 13-seed Boise State fell to No. 4-seed UCLA 83-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, ending the Broncos’ dream season.

Boise State (25-8) won a school-record 25 games this season and its second Mountain West Tournament title in three years but falls to 0-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA (24-8) shot 58 percent from the field for the game, compared to 30 percent for Boise State. The Broncos were outscored 36-17 in the paint and lost the offensive rebounding battle 22-9.

UCLA’s Jordin Canada had 15 points and tied a school-record with 16 assists while teammate Monique Billings led all scorers with 19 points.

After somewhat finding their stride in the third quarter, the Broncos went just 2-for-12 from the field in the fourth quarter and did not make a basket in the final 3:56. UCLA led by as many as 27 points and never trailed in the game.

The Broncos got off to a rough start Saturday afternoon, missing their first eight shots as UCLA jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter. Freshman Riley Lupfer came off the bench for Boise State and scored a quick eight points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first to bring the Broncos within eight points, down 20-12.

Canada and Billings proved too much early, scoring a combined 19 points as Canada tallied 10 first-half assists and helped give the Bruins a 44-27 halftime lead. The Broncos shot 28.9 percent from the field in the first half compared to UCLA’s 57.1 percent.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Related content

Boise State Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice says team needs complete game to win at Illinois

View more video

Sports Videos