Unfazed by UCLA’s history, Boise State women’s basketball prepares for NCAA Tournament

For Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell, a roadtrip to UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion conjured up memories of weekends with his father.
Presnell has led the Broncos to 10 straight wins, the 2017 Mountain West championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, where they will play against the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2). Over the last few days, Presnell has found himself quoting legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden and his “Pyramid of Success.”
It’s not surprising given that, as a child in the 1960s, Presnell watched plenty of Bruin basketball and went on road trips with his dad to watch Wooden coach. As Presnell walked around UCLA’s Hall of Fame after practice Friday afternoon, the gravity of being at Pauley Pavilion and UCLA for the first time in his life was not lost on him.
If only for a few moments, Presnell traveled back in time.
“It’s kind of fun to be able to relive a little history. They were on almost every Saturday afternoon,” Presnell said. “Just a lot of memories, and it’s kind of fun to reconnect some of those things. I’ve always kind of wanted to coach (here).”
Now Presnell and the Broncos have a chance to make history of their own. In this, their fourth NCAA appearance, the Broncos seek their first win.
No. 13-seeded Boise State (25-7) will have its hands full Saturday afternoon against No. 4-seeded UCLA (23-8). The Bruins are led by guard Jordin Canada and forward Monique Billings, both of whom were All Pac-12 selections. Canada averages 18 points per game while Billings averages a double-double (16.8 ppg, 10.7 rebounds per game).
UCLA finished fourth in the Pac-12 standings, averages 73.9 points per game (second in Pac-12), has won 27 straight home games and advanced to the Sweet 16 last year.
“We’re going to have to keep Jordin Canada in front of us, which is pretty hard to do. We’re going to have to keep Billings off the boards, which no one in the Pac-12 was able to do,” Presnell said. “And then (Kari) Korver can get going and the other two athletes can get going. We have to make sure we have a hand up.”
UCLA is favored in Saturday’s matchup by 16 1/2 points. The Bruins have a win over a Washington team that defeated the Broncos by 26 points in December. Boise State players joined Presnell in the UCLA Hall of Fame for the tour and were also lost in Bruin lore. With hundreds of trophies proudly on display, they had a lot to take in.
That does not, however, mean the Broncos are intimidated despite their status as underdogs. Junior forward Shalen Shaw and her teammates see Saturday as a chance to make their own mark.
“Walking through and seeing all these trophies, I’m kind of taken back at what a phenomenal school this is and what an opportunity is to just walk through this Hall of Fame,” Shaw said. “We had a talk about it in the locker room. Everyone just needs to take a deep breath and loosen up and enjoy it.”
Over the last month, Boise State has disposed of all obstacles placed in its way, rebounding from a 3-6 January to finish the season on the highest possible note. Senior guard Brooke Pahukoa is confident that if the team plays the way it has over the last 10 games, Boise State will give itself a chance.
“We’ve been playing our best basketball. I think that we’re on a good peak right now,” Pahukoa said. “We don’t have a superstar. We all just grind and play our roles and it’s been working.”
While not intimidated by UCLA’s national brand, Presnell nonetheless made sure his players knew what it meant to walk through campus Friday. He always wants his teams to know the history of schools to which Boise State travels.
Presnell is a historian, afterall. Especially when it comes to UCLA.
“I try to come up with something every time, and they get a little worn out. But I want them to know the roots,” Presnell said. “Basketball is providing them an education and it’s giving them an opportunity to advance in life. And they need to know a little of the history of it, that’s for sure.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
No. 13 Boise State at No. 4 UCLA
- What: NCAA Tournament first round
- When: 4:30 p.m. MT Saturday
- Where: Pauley Pavilion (13,800), Los Angeles
- Records: Boise State 25-7, UCLA 23-8
- Broadcast: ESPN2 (Cable One 134/1134, Dish 144, DirecTV 209)
- Radio: KTIK 1350 AM
Comments