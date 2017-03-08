Boise State women’s basketball upsets No. 1 Colorado State, moves into MW final

The Boise State women’s basketball team had just enough magic left in the tank at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
A day after senior Brooke Pahukoa hit a game-winning jumper against New Mexico, the No. 4 seeded Broncos received 15 fourth-quarter points from freshman Riley Lupfer and rallied to take down top-seeded Colorado State 65-61.
The Broncos (24-7) have won nine straight games and will play No. 3 UNLV or No. 7 Fresno State in the tournament championship game at 1 p.m. Friday (Mountain West Network).
Tied at 60-60 with just over a minute to play, senior Yaiza Rodriguez hit a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead. Pahukoa hit a pair of shots in the final minute to ice the game for the Broncos, who have tied a program record with 24 wins.
After trailing by as many as eight points late in the second quarter, Rodriguez hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Broncos ahead 34-31 midway through the third quarter. Boise State held the Rams scoreless for five minutes and 30 seconds in the third as the Broncos made their run.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments