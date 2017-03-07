Boise State Basketball

March 7, 2017 12:15 PM

Boise State basketball’s Hutchison named first team All-Mountain West by coaches

By Michael Katz

Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison has been named first team All-Mountain West by the conference’s 11 coaches, the Mountain West announced Tuesday.

Hutchison also was one of 11 players named to the USBWA All-District VIII team Tuesday, and was named second team All-Mountain West by the media Sunday.

Sophomore guard Paris Austin earned honorable mention honors from Mountain West coaches.

Hutchison, a 6-foot-7 guard from Mission Viejo, Calif., leads Boise State (19-10, 12-6 MW) in scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg). His 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in MW games ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Colorado State’s Gian Clavell and Larry Eustachy won the Mountain West Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, respectively.

Hutchison’s selection marks the third straight year a Boise State player has been named first team All-Mountain West by the coaches. James Webb III earned first-team honors after the 2015-16 season, while Derrick Marks and Webb III earned honors after 2014-15.

Fourth-seeded Boise State opens Mountain West Tournament play in the quarterfinals Thursday against either No. 6 San Diego State of No. 11 UNLV. Those two teams play at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Boise State game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

All-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Brandon Clarke, So., F, San Jose State

Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State

Chandler Hutchison, Jr., G, Boise State

Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, Nevada

Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State

SECOND TEAM

Elijah Brown, Jr., G, New Mexico

Jordan Caroline, So., G/F, Nevada

D.J. Fenner, Sr., G, Nevada

Jalen Moore, Sr., W, Utah State

Cameron Oliver, So., F, Nevada

THIRD TEAM

Justin James, So., G, Wyoming

Trey Kell, Jr., G, San Diego State

Jovan Mooring, Jr., G, UNLV

Deshon Taylor, RS-So., G, Fresno State

Tim Williams, Sr., F, New Mexico

HONORABLE MENTION

Paris Austin, So., G, Boise State

Hayden Dalton, Jr., F, Wyoming

Hayden Graham, Sr., F, Air Force

Jeremy Hemsley, So., G, San Diego State

Koby McEwen, Fr., G, Utah State

DEFENSIVE TEAM

Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State

Brandon Clarke, So., F, San Jose State

Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State

Jaron Hopkins, RS-Jr., G, Fresno State

Cameron Oliver, So., F, Nevada

Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State

▪ Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State

▪ Defensive Player of the Year: Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State

▪ Freshman of the Year: Koby McEwen, G, Utah State

▪ Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, Nevada

▪ Sixth Man of the Year: Justin James, So., G, Wyoming

▪ Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State

