Boise State basketball’s Hutchison named first team All-Mountain West by coaches

Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison has been named first team All-Mountain West by the conference’s 11 coaches, the Mountain West announced Tuesday.
Hutchison also was one of 11 players named to the USBWA All-District VIII team Tuesday, and was named second team All-Mountain West by the media Sunday.
Sophomore guard Paris Austin earned honorable mention honors from Mountain West coaches.
Hutchison, a 6-foot-7 guard from Mission Viejo, Calif., leads Boise State (19-10, 12-6 MW) in scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg). His 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in MW games ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the league.
Colorado State’s Gian Clavell and Larry Eustachy won the Mountain West Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, respectively.
Hutchison’s selection marks the third straight year a Boise State player has been named first team All-Mountain West by the coaches. James Webb III earned first-team honors after the 2015-16 season, while Derrick Marks and Webb III earned honors after 2014-15.
Fourth-seeded Boise State opens Mountain West Tournament play in the quarterfinals Thursday against either No. 6 San Diego State of No. 11 UNLV. Those two teams play at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Boise State game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
All-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Brandon Clarke, So., F, San Jose State
Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State
Chandler Hutchison, Jr., G, Boise State
Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, Nevada
Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State
SECOND TEAM
Elijah Brown, Jr., G, New Mexico
Jordan Caroline, So., G/F, Nevada
D.J. Fenner, Sr., G, Nevada
Jalen Moore, Sr., W, Utah State
Cameron Oliver, So., F, Nevada
THIRD TEAM
Justin James, So., G, Wyoming
Trey Kell, Jr., G, San Diego State
Jovan Mooring, Jr., G, UNLV
Deshon Taylor, RS-So., G, Fresno State
Tim Williams, Sr., F, New Mexico
HONORABLE MENTION
Paris Austin, So., G, Boise State
Hayden Dalton, Jr., F, Wyoming
Hayden Graham, Sr., F, Air Force
Jeremy Hemsley, So., G, San Diego State
Koby McEwen, Fr., G, Utah State
DEFENSIVE TEAM
Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State
Brandon Clarke, So., F, San Jose State
Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State
Jaron Hopkins, RS-Jr., G, Fresno State
Cameron Oliver, So., F, Nevada
Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State
▪ Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State
▪ Defensive Player of the Year: Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State
▪ Freshman of the Year: Koby McEwen, G, Utah State
▪ Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, Nevada
▪ Sixth Man of the Year: Justin James, So., G, Wyoming
▪ Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State
