Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison named second team All-Mountain West by media

Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison was named a second team All-Mountain West selection on Sunday, as voted on by local media around the conference. Sophomore Paris Austin was an honorable mention selection.
Voting was based on players’ statistics from conference games.
Colorado State’s Gian Clavell was named the conference’s Player of the Year and head coach Larry Eustachy was selected Coach of the Year.
Hutchison, a guard from Mission Viejo, Calif., leads Boise State in both scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounds (8 rpg). His 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in conference games ranked fifth and sixth in the Mountain West, respectively.
Austin averaged 13.6 points per game in conference play and 12.5 overall.
The coaches’ All-Mountain West teams and awards will be released Tuesday morning.
Boise State plays in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament at 9:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s UNLV-San Diego State matchup.
All-Mountain West awards (media vote)
1st Team
Gian Clavell, Colorado State, Sr. – 154 votes
Marcus Marshall, Nevada, Sr. – 147
Emmanuel Omogbo, Colorado State, Sr. – 132
Brandon Clarke, San Jose State, So. – 129
Cameron Oliver, Nevada, Sr. – 118
2nd Team
Chandler Hutchison, Boise State, Jr. – 113
Elijah Brown, New Mexico, Sr. – 106
Jordan Caroline, Nevada, So. – 88
Jalen Moore, Utah State, Sr. – 80
Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, So. – 58
3rd Team
D.J. Fenner, Nevada, Sr. – 51
Koby McEwen, Utah State, Fr. – 31
Trey Kell, San Diego State, Jr. – 28
Jaron Hopkins, Fresno State, Jr. – 24
Jovan Mooring, UNLV, Jr. – 14
Honorable mention: Hayden Graham, Air Force; Prentiss Nixon, CSU; Dakarai Allen, San Diego State; Zylan Cheatham, San Diego State; Paris Austin, Boise State; Hayden Dalton, Wyoming; Justin James, Wyoming; Tim Williams, New Mexico;
Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Colorado State (4)
Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State (8)
Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Marshall, Nevada (8)
Freshman of the Year: Koby McEwen, Utah State (11)
Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Oliver, Nevada (4)
Sixth Man of the Year: Justin James, Wyoming (7)
