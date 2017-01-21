Boise State bounces back on the road against San Jose State

Boise State got its groove back.
Despite enduring a second half field goal drought of more than 10 minutes and a late San Jose State charge on Saturday, the Broncos defeated the Spartans 75-65 to snap a two-game losing streak. Redshirt sophomore David Wacker scored a career-high 17 points in the win. The Broncos outrebounded San Jose State 33-23 and did not trail the entire game.
San Jose State (9-9, 2-5) forward Brandon Clarke scored 22 points in the game, though just eight of those came after halftime.
“Great road win. (We) came here and got it done. That’s our third conference win on the road,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “Our guys had a good approach. They came out ready to play. They got after it.”
In losses to Fresno State and New Mexico, Boise State (12-6, 5-2) dug itself into early holes and was unable to climb out. The opposite was the case against San Jose State, as the Broncos shot 59.3 percent from the field in the first half and took a 43-30 lead into halftime. The Broncos were aggressive the entire game, as they shot 35 free throws as a team and pressed the issue on both sides of the ball from start to finish.
The Spartans shot 41.2 percent from the field overall and made one 3-point basket.
“That was key. We kind of got our mojo back defensively,” Rice said. “That led to the some good offensive possessions.”
Wacker scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and also finished with 7 rebounds.
“David does mean a lot to this team. He just does a great job for us,” Rice said. “He knows where to be, (and) he has a great attack mentality.”
Clarke was 8-of-11 from the field in the first half but attempted just three field goals after halftime. Because San Jose State can be deadly from behind the 3-point line, part of the game plan for Boise State was to heavily guard the perimeter. In turn, the Broncos were ok with Clarke getting his points inside. The Spartans outscored Boise State 34-32 in the paint.
“They can really, really get going form the 3-point line. We had to do a good job on that,” Rice said. “When you’re extended out on that, you have to give something (up).”
Boise State hosts first place Nevada on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena with first place in the Mountain West on the line. In what is likely the biggest home game of the year remaining on the schedule, Rice knows a solid turnout of fans can help his team’s energy.
“We need a big, big crowd on Wednesday,” Rice said.
Tipoff between Boise State and Nevada is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
