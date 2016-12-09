Boise State men’s basketball game with Portland on Saturday postponed due to weather

Boise State’s scheduled matchup with Portland on Saturday has been postponed due to poor weather conditions, Boise State confirmed Friday afternoon.
The Portland basketball team was unable to travel to Boise due to recent storms that prevented air travel, officials said.
The game was scheduled for 2 p.m.
The teams will attempt to reschedule the game for later in the 2016-17 season. If they cannot, fans who bought tickets will be able to exchange them for tickets to another game at Taco Bell Arena later this season.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes all of our fans,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said in a statement. “We exhausted all options available to us in the Treasure Valley this weekend. We will do our best to reschedule for a later date this season.”
Boise State’s next two games are scheduled for Taco Bell Arena: Idaho State (Sunday, Dec. 18) and Cal State Northridge (Wednesday, Dec. 21).
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
