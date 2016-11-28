Boise State basketball starts strong, fades late in loss at No. 23 Oregon

Even though Nick Duncan had himself a party from behind the 3-point line Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena, he and his Boise State Broncos didn’t get a chance to celebrate.
Despite five 3s from the senior forward, the Broncos were unable to sustain a 14-point first half lead on the road against No. 23 Oregon and fell to the Ducks 68-63.
Boise State got off to a blistering start, surging to a double-digit lead behind the 3-point basket. Duncan missed his first shot from deep but proceeded to hit three straight to help give the Broncos a 27-13 lead. Boise State started the game 5-for-9 from behind the arc, with all five coming from Duncan and redshirt senior James Reid.
The game quickly took a turn at around the 8-minute mark of the first half, as the Ducks went on a 7-0 run to cut the Bronco lead to five. After being unable to miss from deep early, Boise State hit just one of its last six from behind the 3-point line to take a 32-29 halftime lead.
Though Oregon appeared to enter halftime with momentum, Boise State rolled with the Ducks’ punches and endured a barrage of Casey Benson 3-pointers by way of Justinian Jessup, who scored eight of his 11 points in the first nine minutes of the second half.
The Ducks came back to life late, going on another 7-0 run that cut Boise State’s lead to 58-57. Tyler Dorsey had six points in the final five minutes.
The Broncos appeared to steal a late possession with less than 5 seconds remaining with a chance to tie, but the review ultimately gave the Ducks the ball.
Boise State hosts SMU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
