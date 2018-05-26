Ostrander leads the way as Boise State qualifies a record number for nationals

With a final day of competition still to go at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, Boise State has already set a program record for outdoor track and field nationals qualifiers with four.
After Friday's competition at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., the Broncos' Allie Ostrander, Sadie Henderson, Kristie Schoffield and Clare O'Brien have each punched tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore.
Ostrander, the defending national champ in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, easily won her heat in the event in 9 minutes, 40.20 seconds.
Henderson and Schoffield added qualifying runs in the women's 800 to make the Broncos one of only two schools in the west prelims to send multiple athletes through to nationals in the event. Henderson qualified with her third-place performance in the third heat (2:02.38), while Schoffield’s berth was a product of her time (2:05.18).
On Thursday night, O'Brien ran a personal-best 32:39.90 in the women's 10,000 to finish ninth in just her third time running the event. Her time is the second fastest in program history and assures O'Brien a spot at nationals.
Boise State will compete in the third and final day Saturday with Alexis Fuller (women’s 1,500), Addison Dehaven (men’s 5,000), Ostrander (women’s 5,000), Gracie Tostenson (women’s 5,000), O’Brien (women’s 5,000) and Emily Venters (5,000) all looking to punch tickets to nationals.
