Boise State coaches say she’s ‘part robot.’ She’s on track to be an All-American.

Boise State junior Shani Remme has won seven all-around titles this season. Her season-best score on floor is a 9.950, which she scored against Utah State on Feb. 16 at Taco Bell Arena. Video courtesy of Boise State. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

