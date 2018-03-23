Boise State coaches say she’s ‘part robot.’ She’s on track to be an All-American.

When Neil Resnick is in a bad mood at practice, the co-coach of the Boise State gymnastics team says he’ll stop for a minute and watch junior Shani Remme.
Depending on the moment, he’ll either end up laughing or inspired.
“She’s really funny,” Resnick said. “She’s got a very twisted sense of humor.”
Remme provides both comic relief and top talent for the 15th-ranked Broncos, who will attempt to win their fourth consecutive Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championship beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday in Cedar City, Utah.
Never miss a local story.
“In my 40-some-odd years of coaching, I’ve seen two people who can compete like she does, that gets tunnel vision,” Resnick said. “She virtually produces her best routines that I’ve seen in practice frequently in competition. She’s just got the fabulous ability to get focused on the right stuff at the right time.”
That focus has led to seven all-around victories this season and 15 for Remme’s career, three short of tying Boise State’s all-time record.
Remme ranks 13th in the nation this season in the all-around (39.470 Regional Qualifying Score), 15th on floor (9.915 RQS), 20th on beam (9.900 RQS), 32nd on bars (9.890 RQS) and 120th on vault (9.815 RQS).
“I swear she’s part robot,” Boise State co-coach Tina Bird said. “I don’t know anyone who can do the high level of gymnastics that she’s done every single meet.”
So far this season, Remme has been named the Mountain Rim gymnast of the week nine out of a possible 10 times. She enters the postseason having scored a career-high 39.575 in the all-around as Boise State swept No. 8 Washington and No. 20 BYU with a season-best score of 197.000 on March 15. The 39.575 is the third-highest all-around score in program history and second-highest score in MRGC history.
“Personally, I don’t like to sit around,” Remme said. “I always love to be moving and doing things. Just being in all-around knowing that you can potentially help the team in every single corner is a great feeling.”
Remme’s individual success began the moment the Loomis, Calif., native stepped on campus. She was named the MRGC Freshman of the Year in 2016, advancing to nationals on balance beam where she finished tied for 29th.
As a sophomore, Remme was honored as the MRGC Gymnast of the Year, this time punching her ticket to nationals in the all-around. Her score of 39.3625 tied for 19th place and gave her the highest individual all-around score at nationals in program history.
“Lots of times I’ll give her a correction, and the kind of correction I am giving her, most kids will take three months to process,” Resnick said. “She’ll do it that day, if not that next turn. She’s very, very gifted.”
Remme’s best event is beam — an apparatus that stands 4 feet off the ground and is only 4 inches wide. Most people can barely walk the length of the beam without feeling unsteady, but the 5-foot-4 Remme can perform a switch leap, back-handspring layout, front aerial and round-off, one-and-a-half-twist dismount.
“I feel like a lot of times you don’t have to think about it, you just go,” Remme said. “That’s kind of the beauty of the sport. It is very technical, but at times you just need to create simplicity within your mind.”
Resnick and Bird say Remme’s level-headed and light-hearted approach gives her an edge over the competition and provides an example for her teammates to follow.
“She’s really the most confident kid I’ve ever coached, and not in a cocky way, just in a matter-of-fact way,” Bird said. “She doesn’t ever take (mistakes) internally and let herself slip. She’s just very non-emotional about the way things happen.
“If we had three more Shani’s, we’d be top four in the country. We crave that level-headedness.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments