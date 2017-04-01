Nebraska edges out Boise State for spot at NCAA Gymnastics National Championships

The Boise State women’s gymnastics team will have to wait at least another year to make history.
The Broncos were edged out by Nebraska 196.625-196.150 Saturday for the No. 2 spot at the NCAA Regionals in Lincoln, Neb., ending Boise State’s hopes of making it to the NCAA National Championships for the first time in program history. The top-two finishers in each of the six regionals earned berths to nationals.
Boise State entered as the region’s No. 2 seed but was upset by the third-seeded Cornhuskers. The Broncos missed nationals a season ago after finishing 0.175 points behind Cal for second place in the Tuscaloosa, Ala. regional. The Broncos finished third at NCAA Regionals in 2009, 2011 and 2012 as well.
LSU took first place Saturday with a 197.450.
Sophomore Shani Remme individually qualified for the NCAA National Championships in the all-around (39.150) for the second straight year after finishing fifth overall. She qualified as one of the top-two finishers on a team that did not advance to nationals.
Mackenzie Bennion, Mary Frances Bir, Sarah Means and Courtney McGregor each tied for 16th in the vault with scores of 9.800. Courtney McGregor finished tied for second in the uneven bars (9.90) but was edged out by Nebraska’s Sienna Crouse for an individual qualifying spot. Sarah Means and Remme tied for sixth in the balance beam (9.850) while Abby Webb’s ninth place finish was Boise State’s highest result in the floor event (9.825).
