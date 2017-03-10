Record performance vaults No. 10 Boise State gymnasts past No. 8 Denver

1:11 Brooke Pahukoa on how Boise State ended up in the NCAA Tournament Pause

7:56 Emotions overwhelm Boise State's Nick Duncan and Leon Rice after upset loss to San Diego State

2:32 Boise State falls to San Diego State in MWC quarterfinal

2:12 Rice, Duncan get emotional after Broncos' loss

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:05 Get your first view of restored Camel's Back slope

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

1:32 Ted Cruz Says Feds Should Dump Public Land