Boise State gymnasts win, wrestlers lose at Beauty and the Beast event

Boise State’s gymnasts inched closer to the team scoring record in a 197.025-194.325 victory over Southern Utah, and the wrestlers lost to Oregon State 31-13 simultaneously before 2,987 fans at the 15th edition of Beauty and the Beast on Friday night.
The Bronco and Thunderbird gymnasts are tied for 11th in the latest NCAA rankings, but BSU (6-2, 2-0 Mountain Rim) had the highest team score in every event to finish .300 points from their top mark set March 11 in a meet also involving Southern Utah.
Ann Stockwell (9.875) tied for first on the vault, while Sandra Collantes and Diana Mejia (9.900) split the uneven bars. Shani Remme (9.900) won the balance beam, and Collantes, Remme, Sarah Means and Paige Urquhart were four of the five to score 9.850 on floor exercise. Remme scored 39.450 to win the all-around.
The BSU wrestlers (1-8, 0-3 Pac-12) tied their dual at 13-13 after wins from Fred Green (157 pounds, pin), Demetrius Romero (Mountain View; 165, decision) and Austin Dewey (Centennial; 174, major decision), but OSU took the final four matches in the 50th Border War. BSU has lost seven straight conference duals since beating Arizona State by a point on Nov. 22, 2015.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Maddie Skaggs (Boise High) scored 14 points, and the Yotes (9-12, 9-6) clinched a Cascade Conference playoff berth with a 70-62 victory over Warner Pacific in Portland.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes (17-8, 10-5 CCC) defeated Warner Pacific 77-61 in Portland. Aitor Zubizarreta scored 18 points.
BOISE STATE MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (1-5) lost to No. 9 Northwestern 4-0 in Evanston, Ill.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (2-1) beat Seattle 6-1 at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (1-4) lost to Hawaii Hilo 9-6 in nine innings and Concordia (Calif.) 10-1 in five, then beat New Mexico Highlands 13-6 for their first win of the season at the Desert Stinger Classic in Las Vegas.
