Boise State volleyball headed to NCAA Tournament for first time in history

Boise State defeated Wyoming in three sets Friday night in Laramie to clinch the Mountain West championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Mountain West doesn’t sponsor a postseason volleyball tournament; the automatic NCAA berth goes to the regular season champion. Colorado State, which lost to Boise State on Wednesday, won the seven previous conference titles.
Wyoming was 11-1 at home before Friday night’s loss.
The Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MW) have won 13 straight matches and close out their regular season Tuesday against Air Force. The match in Bronco Gym starts at 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament facts, from NCAA.com:
▪ Selection show is Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. MT on ESPNU.
▪ First and second rounds, Dec. 1-3. First- and second-round competition will be held at 16 non-predetermined campus sites. At each campus site, four teams will compete in single-elimination first round competition. The two advancing teams then compete against each other in single-elimination second round competition at the same campus site. The winning team from each of the 16 second rounds advances to the regional round.
▪ Regionals, Dec. 9-10. Regionals will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites. At each site, four teams compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two advancing teams then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final. The winning team from each of the four regions will advance to the DI Women’s Volleyball Championship final site in Columbus, Ohio.
▪ National championship, Dec. 15 and 17. The national tournament will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The national semifinals will be held Dec. 15, and the national championship will take place Dec. 17.
