Boise State cross country wins Mountain West team, individual titles

Boise State runner Yusuke Uchikoshi added his name to the Mountain West record book Friday.
The junior took home the individual first-place title with a time of 23:48.8 in the men’s 8K run, helping the Broncos surge to their first ever top-place finish as a team Friday morning at the 2016 Mountain West Championships at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna.
He became the second Bronco in three years to win the men’s individual title, joining David Elliott in 2014. Head coach Corey Ihmels was named Men’s Coach of the Year.
Uchikoshi, who finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jerrell Mock, was also named the conference’s cross country Athlete of the Year.
Boise State had three more men’s runners finish in the top 10 in Michael Vennard (third; 24:07), Miler Haller (eighth; 24:14) and Rhys Park (12th; 24:24.30). Uchikoshi and Vennard were named all-Mountain West first team while Haller Park garnered second team honors.
The Broncos were projected to finish in second as a team behind Colorado State in a pre-championship coach’s poll released Thursday.
The Bronco women had a successful Friday as well, as sophomore Brenna Peloquin took fourth individually in the women’s 6K with a time of 20:27.4 and the team took third-place overall after being projected to finish second in the pre-championship poll.
Freshman Clare O’Brien (20:56.40) finished 12th and was named the conference’s Women’s Freshman of the Year.
