Analysis: This Boise State football team won over its fan base with amazing comeback

Twitter can be a harsh place full of instant judgments and rash overreactions — and particularly so when sports are involved.
When the inspired Colorado State football team smacked Boise State in the opening minutes Saturday night, taking a 28-3 lead, there were questions from fans about the Broncos’ toughness, focus and preparation.
Four hours later, after a comeback that those who stayed awake to witness will never forget, the Broncos had erased any doubts about their fortitude with a 59-52, overtime victory.
[More game coverage: A historic, 'unforgettable' comeback; Mattison breaks school record, Harsin gets contract extension; how the onside kick worked]
Whatever the 2017 Broncos do the rest of the season, there shouldn’t be any questioning of this team’s commitment. These players proved themselves on Saturday night — and fans went to Twitter to rave about them.
After two months of skepticism and, at times, frustration with the 2017 Broncos, there was an outpouring of appreciation.
“Kids that played their hearts out,” fan Jolene Lema posted on Twitter. “They never said die, never gave up and proved to Bronco Nation anything is possible.”
Tough grit kids that played their hearts out. They never said die, never gave up and proved to Bronco Nation anything is possible! #crazycomeback— Jolene Lema (@BSULema) November 12, 2017
The Broncos were down 35-10 in the first half and, after having the ball with a chance to take the lead in the third quarter, were down 52-38 late in the fourth quarter. But quarterback Brett Rypien drove the Broncos 75 yards in 74 seconds for a touchdown, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson recovered a gorgeous onside kick and Rypien took the Broncos 45 yards in 43 seconds for the typing score.
Sophomore tailback Alexander Mattison, who left the game at least twice with injuries, scored on the first possession of overtime for a 59-52 lead. He finished with 242 rushing yards, the third-most in school history, on just 23 carries (10.5 yards per carry). He scored three times.
The exhausted Broncos defense, which allowed 570 yards after carrying the team much of the season, responded with a fumble recovery to end the game. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who also exited with an injury at one point, forced the fumble and cornerback Tyler Horton recovered. Horton, whose high school position coach died earlier in the day, struggled in the first half to handle Colorado State star receiver Michael Gallup but largely shut him down in the second half.
Man this hurts not gone lie or sugar code it. The reason I️ got my offers and the reason a lot of people are not in the streets is because of you. Rest Easy Tone Perry. . pic.twitter.com/0pk3VUnM67— Tyler Horton (@OohKillem3) November 12, 2017
Perhaps nobody embodied this game better than Wilson, who was playing with a brace on his upper left arm and came in and out of the game all night. The Broncos’ star receiver dropped a touchdown pass in the first quarter, missed a couple other balls he normally would catch during the middle of the game and dropped another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Every time he crashed to the turf, you could see the pain. But there was Wilson catching the onside kick along the sideline to give the Broncos their chance to tie and, eventually, win the game.
Wilson finished with three catches for 73 yard on 11 targets — numbers that he certainly won’t like.
But when his team needed a play, he was there to deliver.
“It was awesome to see our guys just keep fighting,” special teams coach Kent Riddle said. “To be such a team deal and have so many guys really contribute to that win, that was probably the most fun thing about the night.”
ONSIDE KICK ALERT. BOISE STATE HAS THE BALL WITH THE CHANCE TO TIE. pic.twitter.com/grP2INnICe— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 12, 2017
Fan reaction from Twitter:
The resilience of this team is amazing. Never gave up. Never stopped playing. Used every ounce of heart and made the impossible possible. #BSUTakes— Josh Buck (@J_Buck3) November 12, 2017
#bsutakes Could be a career-definer for Ryp. Deserves to be the unquestioned starter after bringing them back.— John Hisel (@JohnHisel) November 12, 2017
After all the mistakes allowed CSU to build a huge lead, the Broncos showed SO MUCH GRIT to get back into the game. They don't force overtime without truly believing in themselves. And that onside kick was a thing of beauty!! #bsutakes— David Smith (@DaveSmith_1) November 12, 2017
These players play for Boise because they still believe in the magic of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. They embody it & use it #bsutakes— irishbronco (@irishbronco) November 12, 2017
True grit and a never quit attitude tonight. Hats off to the Broncos. #bsutakes pic.twitter.com/1x1UPCUP4w— Josh Jensen (@jensenjp14) November 12, 2017
HEART #bsutakes— MD (@mdance86) November 12, 2017
#bsutakes I never had any doubt we would cover the spread (ps, I’m a liar and that game was the best thing ever)— Raja Prabhala (@RajaBleedsBlue) November 12, 2017
This might sound crazy but I think that was one of the better wins for this program. Including the Fiesta Bowls. To come back from a 25 point defecit like that shows a ton of heart. The future is bright, Bronco Nation. #bsutakes— Jeremy Moore (@J_Moore_92) November 12, 2017
That wasn't a rollercoaster, it was a tilt-a-whirl attached to a bungee cord. I might not sleep for 2 days. #BSUTakes— Drew S. Roberts, Esq (@mybrainissmart) November 12, 2017
Congrats to Harsin, the coaching staff, and the players for clawing back. They've done a great job turning around this season and it showed it tonight. I take back any Harsin criticism. #bsutakes— Mr Lassen (@MrMattLassen) November 12, 2017
CSU lost that game as much as @BroncoSportsFB won it. #bsutakes— Tony Roman (@fbcoachRoman) November 12, 2017
#bsutakes craziest finish, wow. If they can pull that one out, this is going to be a special, young team— JMJ (@crackingnecks) November 12, 2017
After cussing out the defense all game, the defense steps up to seal the win #bsutakes— Chris Larsen (@CLarsen40) November 12, 2017
That was stupid. That was fun. College football is awesome. Theae BSU guys are TOUGH AS NAILS. #BSUTakes— Danny (@ddenato04) November 12, 2017
Great persevere by a worn out Defense. BSU sustained almost every drive when they executed the ''run first''' offense? The opposite occurred when they threw it every down, putting a tired defense back out right away. The O needs to help the D more. #bsutakes— Sean kelleher (@smurfdaddy11) November 12, 2017
Comments