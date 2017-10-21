Instant Analysis: Boise State’s QB situation keeps getting weirder — but it’s working

The Boise State football team’s ever-evolving quarterback situation took another strange turn on Saturday night in a 24-14 win against Wyoming.
Senior backup Montell Cozart was the quarterback on nearly all of the Broncos’ plays inside the Cowboys’ 30-yard line, where his running ability is an asset.
Two exceptions were when the Broncos put Cozart and junior starter Brett Rypien on the field together. The first time, Cozart was a decoy for a shovel pass that went nowhere. The second time, Rypien lateraled to Cozart for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
How far has Rypien, the two-time All-Mountain West quarterback fallen? On the first drive of the second half, he threw the ball on eight consecutive plays. He completed six of them, including a beauty on third-and-9 into tight coverage, to drive the Broncos to the Wyoming 32-yard line. In came Cozart, who ran the ball, took a sack and hit wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on a short throw that turned into a 14-yard gain on third-and-16. That allowed Wilson to pick up fourth-and-2 with a run and eventually score on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Rypien led the Broncos inside the 30 on the next drive, too, and came out for Cozart again. Rypien returned inside the 5 for the lateral to Cozart.
The next drive was more of the same. And on the first play inside the 30, Cozart tossed a touchdown pass to Wilson on a quick slant.
The “red-zone quarterback” was the latest twist on a quarterback situation that has been unsettled all season. Cozart closed out the Troy game when Rypien struggled, replaced an injured Rypien against Washington State and New Mexico, played sparingly in the loss to Virginia, was used in run packages against BYU and was used to close out the San Diego State win in a run-almost-every-play attack.
Give the coaches credit: They’ve found a way to make a two-quarterback system work where many others have failed. The Broncos have won three straight games with a methodical offense, stingy defense and dynamic special teams. There’s no reason not to keep doing this.
At the same time, this offense often is excruciating to watch. The Broncos scored three points in the first half against the Cowboys. They scored two offensive touchdowns the week before against San Diego State.
Boise State fans expect more. Many won’t be happy with “good enough to win.” Though at this point, the alternative likely would be worse — the Broncos just don’t have the offensive talent for a wide-open, high-scoring attack.
