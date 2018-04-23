Top Valley coach steps down after compiling best winning percentage in program history

Before Scott Garson took over the College of Idaho men's basketball team in 2013, the Coyotes had not won a postseason game in seven years.
In just five seasons, Garson led the Coyotes back to prominence with a 129-42 record and four appearances in the NAIA Division II Championships.
Now Garson is headed back to the Division I ranks.
Garson announced his resignation Monday to become an assistant coach at Santa Clara under Herb Sendek. C of I will announce Garson's successor at a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
"I'm excited to join the Santa Clara basketball family, in particularly for the opportunity to work for someone like Coach Sendek, whose track record is right there with some of the great coaches in the college game," Garson said in a Santa Clara press release.
"I've had the fortune of working for some wonderful people, including the opportunity to work at a terrific place like the College of Idaho. It took a special opportunity for me to leave a head coaching position like this. I couldn't be more excited to help the Broncos as Coach Sendek continues to move the program forward. I'm excited to assist in all aspects of that."
Under Garson, the Coyotes won 20 or more games four times, including a pair of 30-win seasons. They also claimed the Cascade Conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
During the 2017-18 season, the Coyotes were ranked as high as No. 2 and advanced to the national semifinals.
“I am very, very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past five years,” Garson said. “I feel the C of I program is in the position it should be in – a position to be successful for many years to come. We’ve had not only incredible players in our program but players who have embodied the term student-athlete. They have represented the school with class in a way the C of I and the City of Caldwell have been and always will be proud of.”
Before he joined C of I, Garson was on Ben Howland's staff at UCLA for nine seasons and also spent time at Utah and Pepperdine.
Comments