UFC will make a stop at Boise’s CenturyLink Arena this summer

Some of the best mixed martial arts fighters in the world could be in Boise this summer.
During Saturday’s broadcast of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) announced it will make its Boise debut on July 14 at CenturyLink Arena.
The fight card for the Boise event has not yet been announced, and tickets are scheduled to go on sale May 18.
“Idaho has a passionate community of fight fans and has produced a number of very talented fighters as well,” CenturyLink Arena General Manager Eric Trapp said. “It’s wonderful that UFC recognizes the city of Boise as a city they need to visit, and we couldn’t be more excited to host some of the world’s greatest athletes in our building.”
According to MMAjunkie.com, the Boise stop is expected to be UFC Fight Night 133 and will air on FS1.
Over the last four years, CenturyLink Arena has helped feed a growing mixed martial arts fanbase in Boise with the promotion of its Front Street Fights.
The venue also hosted Bellator 155 in May of 2016. The nationally televised event featured 14 fights, headlined by Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef’s bout for the middleweight world championship.
The UFC is considered the world’s leading MMA promoter.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
