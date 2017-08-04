Decision made on Slocum’s status with women’s national basketball team

Mountain View High graduate Destiny Slocum was one of 36 players invited to try out for the 2017 USA Basketball Women’s U23 National Team this week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
But when the team was announced Friday afternoon, Slocum wasn’t one of the 12 players selected.
“Beyond blessed for the opportunity to compete against the very best in women’s college basketball this week. Being invited was a blessing in itself,” Slocum posted on Twitter. “Tough to sit out the last two days of tryouts due to injury, but just fortunate it wasn’t anything serious.”
Slocum said she took a knee to the head, resulting in a concussion.
Of the 36 players who tried out at the camp, only 31 were eligible for the team. Four UConn players and Rebecca Greenwell of Duke have school trips during the time of the tournament in Japan, so they couldn’t make the team.
“It was really hard,” committee chair Jen Rizzotti told The Associated Press of the final cut. “I said to the group, ‘It’s a lot harder when you have to cut people that deserve to be on the team than add people that don’t.’ They gave everything they had.”
The U23 team will compete Aug. 12-15 at the U23 Four Nations Tournament in Tokyo, Japan. The USA will face Australia on Aug. 12, Canada on Aug. 13 and close out the tournament against Japan on Aug. 15.
In 2015, Slocum was a member of Team USA’s FIBA U19 world championship team.
As a freshman at Maryland, Slocum was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
She averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 assists her freshman season, but Slocum announced in May she will transfer from Maryland to Oregon State. She will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018-19 season.
“Now time to throw more wood on the fire and just keep thriving to get better each and everyday,” Slocum said. “I have no doubt this is God’s plan for me, a path filled with adversity and failure but never too much that I can’t grow from in order to become the best me through his love.”
