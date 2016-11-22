Whether you want wild or mild, here’s where to find some Nordic bliss this winter

The snow bridge across Bench Creek on the way to Bull Trout Lake looked tenuous, but I like snow bridges. I haven’t broken through one yet in all my years of backcountry skiing.
Cross country skiing in Idaho’s backcountry can be a little out of your comfort zone, but it also can be exhilarating, and you never know what you’ll find — a picnic bench next to a frozen lake, gurgling streams cutting through neck-deep snowbanks or untouched telemark slopes.
Traditional, well-groomed Nordic trail systems are fun, easy to ski and have a nice comfort level. But this winter, why not get some variety in your Nordic skiing?
Venture out. Put the cross country back into your cross country skiing. Do some bushwhacking. Explore that aspen slope way out in the distance off the highway. If you’re up for it, here are a few backcountry areas to try:
BULL TROUT LAKE
This is an ideal area to get a taste of backcountry skiing but with a fairly easy, flat 4-mile round trip on an ungroomed, snow-covered road on federal public lands in the Boise National Forest. You’ll be skiing the main road to the lake’s campground that is used in the summer. The whole Bull Trout Lake area, between Lowman and Stanley, offers skiing along roads, across meadows and even to the tops of surrounding mountains for telemark skiing.
Info: Get a Boise National Forest map and check out the road going into the lake. For more details, look on topo maps of the area.
Getting there: Drive Idaho 21 about two and a half to three hours from Boise to Milepost 107. Park at the junction of the Bull Trout Lake Road and Idaho 21 and head north.
CAPEHORN AREA
The snow-ladened banks of Capehorn and Marsh creeks are beautiful in the winter and this area is primo when it comes to off-trail exploring in mountain meadows. Skiing along the banks of the creeks on both sides of Idaho 21 offers a unique and wild winter experience. It offers miles and miles of meadow skiing all the way up to the headwaters of Marsh Creek on national forest lands.
Info: See maps of the Boise and Challis national forests.
Getting there: Travel same way from Boise to the Bull Trout Lake turnoff, go another 6 miles on Idaho 21 toward Stanley.
ALTURAS LAKE
Alturas Lake trails in Central Idaho, about 3 1/2 hours from Boise, offer an up-close-and-personal view of the Sawtooth Mountains and the Sawtooth Wilderness. The good thing about this area is that it’s way out in the middle of nowhere but the ski trails are groomed thanks to the Sawtooth Ski Club in Stanley.
Info: sawtoothskiclub.com
Getting there: Drive northeast on Idaho 21 out of Boise about 125 miles to Stanley and turn south on Idaho 75 for 21 miles. Look for the plowed parking on the right. If Idaho 21 is closed by avalanches, you’ll have to drive the southern route through Mountain Home, Fairfield and Sun Valley.
CAT CREEK SUMMIT
The windswept rolling hills of upper Camas Prairie, High Prairie and the headwaters of Camas Creek offer miles of skiing across open hills and down aspen-filled bowls. It’s one of the best-kept telemark skiing secrets in southern Idaho. It’s wide-open yo-yo skiing — up one hill, down a slope; up another hill, down another slope; and, so on.
Info: Look on a Boise National Forest map and then check out topo maps of the area for details.
Getting there: Take I-84 east to the Sun Valley exit in Mountain Home. Head north and east on U.S. 20 past Little Camas Reservoir to Cat Creek Summit.
WARM LAKE HIGHWAY
There’s a lot of solitude in the mountains between Cascade and Warm Lake and lots of advanced, steep mountain terrain. It’s definitely backcountry skiing for those who know what they’re doing. It’s best to stay on logging roads because the area is laced with steep mountain ridges with dropoffs into bush-tangled ravines.
Info: Check Boise National Forest map and individual topo maps for each area.
Getting there: Drive about 70 miles north of Boise to Cascade on Idaho 55. Just north of Cascade turn right on the Warm Lake Highway. After about 10 miles start looking for side roads.
IDAHO CITY PARK N’ SKI TRAILS
Normally this area has groomed trails for snowmobilers, Nordic skiers and snowshoers, and the comfort level is good. However, there will be no groomed ski and snowshoe trails this winter because of the devastation left by the Pioneer Fire, which ripped through the pine forests last summer. Most of the 60 miles of Park N’ Ski trails will not be available to skiers. There will be limited skiing on ungroomed trails from all four parking lots in the area along Idaho 21, and it will give skiers the opportunity to see the effects of the fire.
Info: parksand recreation.idaho.gov /activities/nordic
Getting there: The trailheads are reached by driving on Idaho 21, northeast of Boise, between 20 and 25 miles past Idaho City.
INSIDE COMFORT ZONE
It’s a given that Bogus Basin has one of the best Nordic trail systems around with more than 20 miles of groomed trails, including 4 miles of well-lit trails for night skiing, which can be a surreal experience.
Info: Find fees, hours and other details at bogusbasin.org/ nordic_center
Getting there: Drive 16.5 miles up Bogus Basin Road, and go past the Simplot Lodge on your right and the tubing hill on your left.
PONDEROSA STATE PARK
The 5-mile round trip to Osprey Point from the park’s trailhead is one of the best Nordic treks around. That’s because it takes you to a high point in the park where you can see Payette Lake, the 1,000-acre state park and the town of McCall in the distance. Don’t let the 5-mile trail scare you.
Info: Go to parksandrecreation .idaho.gov/parks/ ponderosa
Getting there: Drive 102 miles north of Boise on Idaho 55 to McCall. Turn right on Railroad Avenue. Follow the signs to the park.
BEAR BASIN
This trail system operated by the Payette Lakes Ski Club has about 30 kilometers of groomed trails. All trails are groomed for skate and classic skiing. The trails have a real woodsy feel through pine forests.
Info: littleskihill.org
Getting there: Drive north from Boise on Idaho 55 about 102 miles to McCall. Continue about 3 miles west of McCall on Idaho 55.
JUG MOUNTAIN RANCH
There are more than 15 miles of groomed trails for skiing at this cross country ski area, southeast of McCall. The golf course and mountain biking trails are transformed into Nordic trails in the winter in a scenic area on the east side of Long Valley in the shadow of Jug Handle Mountain.
Info: jugmountain ranch.com/nordic
Getting there: From Boise, drive about 100 miles north on Idaho 55 and turn right at the Lake Fork Merc and Sinclair gas station onto East Lake Fork Road. Drive 1.5 miles, crossing Farm to Market Road, and then straight through the entrance to Jug Mountain Ranch.
TAMARACK RESORT
The resort outside Donnelly offers groomed classic and skate ski trails. About 6.5 miles are groomed, starting at the Sports Dome and winding through the foothills below the main ski area.
Info: tamarackidaho.com
Getting there: Drive about 90 miles north of Boise on Idaho 55 to Donnelly and turn west on Roseberry Road. Follow the signs to Tamarack.
LAKE CASCADE STATE PARK
The Crown Point Trail at Lake Cascade State Park is groomed and offers 2.5 miles along the reservoir with nice views of West Mountain in the distance. The state park also grooms its Park Loop at the south end of Lake Cascade.
Info: parksand recreation.idaho.gov /parks/lake-cascade
Getting there: Drive north on Idaho 55 for about 70 miles to Cascade. Look for the Lake Cascade Parkway (Old State Highway) turnoff to Lake Cascade. Turn left.
GALENA LODGE AND WOOD RIVER TRAILS
There is so much Nordic skiing in the Sun Valley area it’ll take all winter to do it. The North Valley trail system covers more than 70 miles of terrain, mostly in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The main systems include the Lake Creek trails, Billy’s Bridge, North Fork Loop, the Harriman Trail, Prairie Creek Loop and the Galena Lodge trails.
Info: bcrd.org, galenalodge.com
Getting there: As soon as you start driving north out of Ketchum, you’ll start seeing ski and snowshoe trails along Idaho 75. It’s the North Valley trail system. Drive 24 miles north of Ketchum and you’ll come to the Galena Lodge.
Exploring the backcountry
Here’s what you’ll need to do before exploring those areas outside your comfort level (and remember, never ski alone):
- Check the weather.
- Tell relatives and friends where you are going and an estimated time of return. Give specific details on your car, license and where you will be parked.
- Check avalanche danger at sawtoothavalanche.com or payetteavalanche.org.
- Pack a daypack with extra clothing, first-aid and survival supplies, food, a space blanket and GPS. Have an avalanche shovel, avalanche probes (some ski poles convert into avalanche probes) and an avalanche beacon.
- Pack a larger snow shovel for digging out a parking spot.
