Don’t have winter skills? Hop in a tube and slide down these slopes for an easy thrill

Here are your tubing options in the region:
ACTIVITY BARN
Facility: Six 800-foot tubing lanes with a magic carpet ride back to the top. Plus, beginner ski slope and a 5-kilometer groomed trail for cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. The trail is free.
Where: From Idaho 55 on the south end of McCall, turn west on Deinhard Lane, go 0.5 miles and turn left on Mission. Continue 1.6 miles to Moonridge Road, take a right and continue 0.6 miles.
When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Extra dates and hours for holidays, winter break, Winter Carnival and spring break.
How much? $15 for two hours non-peak, $18 holiday and peak days, $5 for a single ride.
Web: activitybarn.com
BOGUS BASIN MOUNTAIN RECREATION AREA
Facility: An 800-foot tubing-only hill with a paddle tow. Online reservations recommended.
Where: The tubing hill at Bogus Basin is on your left as you enter the recreation area. Park anywhere in the main lot or near the Nordic center.
When: Two-hour sessions beginning at 11 a.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. weekends/holidays. Hill is open daily from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1.
How much? $15 per person for a two-hour session.
Web: bogusbasin.org
GATEWAY PARKS/EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK
Facility: Tubing, snowboarding and skiing, including snowboard rentals and a magic carpet.
Where: 4000 W. Hatchery Road, Eagle (inside Eagle Island State Park)
When: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends, holidays and “no school” days
How much? $13 Wednesday-Friday, $15 weekends
Web: gatewayparks.com
IDAHO X-SPORTS ADVENTURE PARK
Facility: Five tubing lanes that vary from “mild to wild” on a 900-foot-long slope with tow lift. Online reservations are recommended. The park also has snowshoeing and cross country skiing trails, fat bike trails, a hike-up ski and snowboard park and a bungee trampoline (in dry weather).
Where: 135 Charter Ranch Road, Garden Valley
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Expanded hours for holidays.
How much? $20 per two-hour session, $15 for three hours on Friday nights
Web: idahoxsports.com
ROTARUN SKI AREA
Facility: Small ski area near Hailey that has added a tubing hill this year. It’s a walk-up hill with plans to add a lift next winter. The ski hill has 475 vertical feet with a Poma lift that pulls skiers and tubers to the top. They can exit the lift early for an easier route to the bottom of the hill.
Where: 25 Rodeo Drive, Hailey. From Idaho 75, go west on Bullion from downtown Hailey and right on Rodeo.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays
How much? Tubing is free, including use of a tube. Skiing is $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Those 5 and under or 70-plus ski for free.
Web: rotarunskiarea.org
STEAMBOAT GULCH
Facility: This is a walk-up slope, with no tow rope. The fee pays for plowing the road and parking lot, and for portable toilets. Bring your own tube.
Where: Drive one mile north of Idaho City on Idaho 21. Turn right on Pine Creek Road and go about a half-mile and turn right onto a bridge. That road will take you to the tubing hill.
When: Open all day
How much? $10 parking fee
Web: steamboatgulch.com
(We couldn’t reach Steamboat Gulch organizers. Info based on 2015-16 season.)
