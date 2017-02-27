After 17 inches of snow in one day, Tamarack uses explosives to prevent avalanches

I usually post the ski report on Thursdays, but given the massive amount of snow that got dropped on ski areas over the weekend, I figured I’d do it today instead.
Tamarack Resort General Manager Brad Larsen sent us some video of avalanche-mitigation efforts (see above) made necessary by 20 inches of snow that landed at the ski area in 48 hours. That included 17 inches in a 24-hour period.
“The ski patrol uses several methods to mitigate avalanches — including kicking cornices, ski-cutting steep pitches and the use of explosives,” Larsen said.
At nearby Brundage Mountain Resort, 11 inches fell in 24 hours and 13 in 48 hours. Check out some skiing footage from the weekend below.
“This is a real powder event, people,” the daily snow report said.
Snow is in the forecast for much of the next week at Tamarack and Brundage.
At Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area near Boise, 7 inches of snow fell overnight for a total of 199 inches this season. It’s supposed to snow again Tuesday but the sun should be out Wednesday and Thursday if you’re a fair-weather skier.
The snow has finally slowed down at Sun Valley Resort, which was averaging 5 inches of snow per day in February until a quiet weekend (1.5 inches).
The latest conditions at Idaho ski areas can be found below.
