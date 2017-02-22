It’s season pass week; Sun Valley averaging 5 inches a day (ski report, Feb. 23)

It’s decision week for thousands of Idaho skiers with season pass sales under way at Bogus Basin, Brundage and Tamarack.
At Bogus, the adult price is $299 if you bought a pass for this season but $329 if you didn’t. More details on the sale, which runs through Sunday, here.
At Brundage, the adult price is $369. The sale lasts for two weeks, through March 7. More details on Brundage’s pricing here.
At Tamarack, the adult price is $299. That sale also lasts for two weeks, through March 6. More details on Tamarack’s pricing here.
The ski areas are selling from a position of strength after two straight outstanding snow seasons. Bogus Basin expects to set a record for revenue and perhaps for skier visits.
Bogus Basin has received 177 inches of snow so far this season. Last year’s total was 264. Two of the previous three years, the ski area received less than 150 inches.
Brundage is on a nice run of fresh snow with 214 inches for the season and 31 inches in the past week.
Tamarack has received 13 inches in the past 48 hours.
But none of them have been hit as hard as Sun Valley, where 110 inches of snow has dropped in February. That’s 5 inches a day on average. Sun Valley is up to 283 inches this season.
If you want to see some racing this weekend, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association’s Monroe Cup giant slalom is at 10 a.m. Saturday and slalom is at 9:45 a.m. Sunday on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
Next week, Tamarack will host its third annual Brewski with craft beers from regional breweries and live music. Tickets are $15 here but only 200 are made available.
