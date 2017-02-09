Outdoors Blog

Bogus Basin pass holders keep $299 price; newcomers to pay $329 (ski report, Feb. 9)

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area announced Thursday that current season-pass holders can purchase a 2017-18 pass during the annual Presidents Day sale for $299 — the same price as last year.

However, people who didn’t buy a pass last year will face another price hike this year to $329. That’s $100 more than the price for 2015-16. New pass holders get to ski for the rest of this season, too, once they purchase a pass.

The family pass stayed at $999. The sale will run Feb. 20-26.

Bogus Basin has about 20,000 pass holders this season.

Other prices for 2017-18: $239 midweek/non-holiday, $199 junior (12-18), $69 child (7-11), $29 preschool (6 and under), $99 nights only, $199 senior (70-plus), $999 family and $109 Nordic adult.

Bogus Basin also will continue to offer discounted buddy passes and perks at other ski areas. Those perks add up to $1,695 in added value if you’re able to take advantage of all of them, according to Bogus Basin. This year’s perks:

▪ One free Bogus Basin summer chairlift ticket for individuals, four for families.

▪ Two half-price Bogus Basin winter alpine lift tickets for individuals, six for families.

▪ Tamarack Resort: One 2016-17 lift ticket (March 1-April 2), One scenic lift ride without a bike this summer, one lift ticket for 2017-18 (Dec. 8-25 or Jan. 2-7).

▪ Soldier Mountain: Two lift tickets for 2017-18, Thursdays and Fridays only.

▪ Plus several discounts at out-of-state ski areas. Full benefits list here.

Last year, Bogus Basin increased the price of an adult season pass from $229 to $299. That ended an 18-year run of selling pass for $179 to $229. The move was designed to stabilize the non-profit ski area’s finances and help Bogus Basin save for key improvements, including expansion of summer activities, adding snowmaking and replacing the Morning Star chairlift.

Brundage Mountain ($369 adults) and Tamarack ($299 adults) previously announced their pass sales.

Today is not a great day to go skiing. Rain is in the forecast across the region. But it’s supposed to cool down for the weekend, and there’s snow in the forecast Friday at Bogus Basin, Tamarack and Brundage. Check out detailed conditions by ski area in the map below.

