Some Boise Greenbelt sections expected to flood this week as river flows increase

Just like last year, sections of the Boise River Greenbelt are expected to flood beginning this week with flows increasing in the Boise River.
Already, water has covered part of the heavily used path under the west Parkcenter bridge.
The next sections expected to flood, according to Boise Parks and Recreation:
▪ Between mile marker 2.6 SE and 3.7 SE near the Cottonwood Apartments to the powerline corridor along Parkcenter Boulevard on the pedestrian-only Bethine Church River Trail.
▪ Between mile marker .08 SE and 1.4 SE at Logger Creek located under the Parkcenter Bridge.
▪ The Main Street tunnel near Esther Simplot Park.
Signs will be posted on pathways affected by high water but users also are asked to be cautious.
Flows are expected to increase to 6,000 cubic feet per second by the end of the week.
