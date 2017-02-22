Boise River flows will increase this week; use caution near riverbanks

The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows from Lucky Peak Dam beginning Wednesday due to above-normal winter precipitation in the Boise River drainage, according to a Wednesday morning news release.
The increased flows, planned to reduce the risk of flooding later this spring, pose potential hazards, the Bureau of Reclamation reports, and people should use “extreme caution” near riverbanks and lowland flooding spots. The river will be running fast, deep and cold.
Flows through the city of Boise will increase from the current flow of 3,750 cubic-feet-per-second to approximately 4,750 cfs Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation announced. Additional increases are planned Thursday and Friday to create an expected flow of 6,000 cfs on Friday.
Boise River reservoirs are at approximately 60 percent of capacity, according to the news release. More flow increases are possible in the coming weeks, depending on weather conditions.
Real-time Boise River flows are available online.
