Tamarack unveils ’17-18 pass sale; Soldier Mountain adds terrain (ski report, Feb. 2)

Tamarack Resort announced its season pass sale for 2017-18 on Thursday.
The sale will run Feb. 20-March 6. Adult ($299) and family ($899) prices remain the same as last season while some of the others changed. Perks include skiing for the remainder of this season, discounted bring-a-friend days, two unrestricted tickets to Silver Mountain in North Idaho and two night tickets to Bogus Basin.
Prices include $299 adults, $899 family, $189 20-something (18-29), $239 midweek, $169 teen (12-17), $95 junior (7-11), $169 senior (70-plus), $95 college, $259 military and $5 for children 6 and under.
Tamarack also announced that it would add an intermediate tree-skiing glade next season, called Hibernator Glade. That section will be accessed from the top of the Tamarack Express and deposit skiers and boarders onto Showtime, an intermediate run.
Soldier Mountain adds terrain
I spent Thursday at Soldier Mountain Ski Area in Fairfield to do a story on new owners Diane and Matt McFerran, the couple who acquired the property in 2015. Some of the ski area’s longest-standing regulars — including one who has skied the hill since before it was an official ski area — raved about the improved vibe the McFerrans have brought to the place. That story will run in the Feb. 14 Idaho Outdoors section.
While I was there, the staff pointed out that they’ve started opening the Bridge Creek Area south of the groomed ski runs for lift-accessed, backcountry skiing. The area isn’t always open, but the plan is to have it open as often as conditions allow — particularly on weekends.
“It’s as good as some of what we have in our cat-skiing operation,” Diane said.
Soldier Mountain’s cat-skiing trips are sold out for the rest of the season.
Snow on the way
Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack and Soldier Mountain are under Winter Storm Warnings from 5 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. The storm is expected to drop 4 to 14 inches of snow, with up to 24 inches on the highest peaks.
Sun Valley has a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon. The forecast calls for up to 24 inches of snow above 6,000 feet and 3 to 7 inches below.
You can check the latest conditions at each ski area on the map below.
