Here’s what’s open this weekend as snow sports begin across southern Idaho

Tamarack Resort groomers Robert Swan and Jeremy Leslie worked deep into the night Thursday night/Friday morning to get some runs groomed in time for the ski area’s Friday morning opening.
Mother Nature dropped fresh snow as the groomers did their work, complementing the flakes coming out of the snowguns.
“Every flake is one less I’ve got to make,” Swan said as he drove a snowcat.
I joined Swan and Leslie to see how snow is made and the impact the artificial snow has on a place like Tamarack, which wouldn’t be opening Friday without it. That story will appear in Tuesday’s newspaper (check out some snowcat action in the video above).
For today, here’s a rundown of what’s open this weekend — the first big weekend of the snow sports season. I’ll also post some notes and video from Tamarack’s opening later today.
Skiing
Bogus Basin: Boise’s nearest ski area plans to announce by noon Friday what terrain will be available Saturday. At a minimum, the beginner area and a small terrain park will be available. But General Manager Brad Wilson was hopeful a late-week storm would allow him to open Deer Point Express for top-to-bottom skiing.
Brundage Mountain: Brundage will open at least its Easy Street beginner area starting Saturday.
Sun Valley: The resort opened on a limited basis for Thanksgiving and has been adding terrain since. The Roundhouse Gondola opens Friday and Dollar Mountain and the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain open Saturday. Dollar will have terrain parks, three lifts and six runs. On the Warm Springs side of Baldy, Flying Squirrel, Lower Warm Springs and Lower Picabo will be open.
Tamarack: The Summit Express lift will be open with terrain available from The Spine to the north boundary beginning Friday. Tamarack Express will provide access to Waltz, the most popular beginner trail. The Discovery lift will be open for the beginner area. A terrain park of four to five features will be available, too. Intermediate trail Showtime is expected to open for groomed, top-to-bottom skiing on Saturday.
Pomerelle: The ski area near Albion will be open Friday through Sunday. It will close and re-open for daily operation Dec. 16.
Anthony Lakes: The ski area in eastern Oregon will be open Saturday-Sunday, then Dec. 17-Jan. 1.
Our ski preview, including pricing info, is here.
Tubing
Gateway Parks: The tubing hill and ski/snowboard park at Eagle Island State Park opens at 4 p.m. Friday. Among the upgrades this year: There is more space for tubing and snowboarding, more lights, more snowguns and larger bathrooms. Plus, Eagle Island State Park has a new entrance from State Street/Highway 44.
Activity Barn: The tubing hill in McCall also will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The first of up to six 800-foot tubing lanes has been completed.
Idaho X-Sports: The Garden Valley tubing hill opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. Four of five lanes will be open. Snowshoe trails also will be available but the cross country skiing and fat bike trails aren’t ready yet.
