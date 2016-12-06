Bogus Basin to open Saturday; Eagle Island tubing hill to open Friday

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will open at least its beginner skiing area on Saturday and perhaps the Deer Point Express chairlift for top-to-bottom skiing, General Manager Brad Wilson said Tuesday.
Bogus will at minimum open the Coach chairlift, Easy Rider magic carpet and Stewart’s Bowl terrain park Saturday, Wilson said.
“If the forecast is correct, we will open Deer Point also,” Wilson said.
Bogus needs about 6 to 8 inches more snow to open Deer Point, he said. That could provide access to runs such as Showcase, Upper Ridge and Bowl.
Snow is in the forecast Thursday and Friday at Bogus Basin. In fact, according to The Weather Channel, Bogus Basin should get snow for 10 consecutive days beginning Thursday.
Bogus will announce by noon Friday what terrain will be open Saturday.
Tamarack Resort plans to open Friday. The terrain available will be announced Thursday.
Brundage Mountain has targeted Friday for its opening.
Tamarack opened its beginner area for a preview last weekend and drew more than 150 skiers each day, General Manager Brad Larsen said. Check out the scene in the video above.
Sun Valley Resort has been open since Thanksgiving with limited runs available. Ridge, Blue Grouse, Roundhouse Slope and Lower Canyon were added Tuesday for a total of 12 runs and four lifts open. Warm Springs chair No. 10 and Dollar Mountain will be open this weekend.
• • •
Gateway Parks will open its tubing hill and ski/snowboard park at Eagle Island State Park on Friday, owner Ryan Neptune said.
The park will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.
Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hours also are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on holidays and other no-school days. Prices are $15 every day.
Among the upgrades this year, Neptune said: There is more space for tubing and snowboarding, more lights, more snowguns and larger bathrooms. Plus, Eagle Island State Park has a new entrance from State Street/Highway 44.
For more on the tubing options in southern Idaho, check out our season preview here.
Comments