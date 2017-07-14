Proposed trail would add 15 miles for bikers, hikers along Lucky Peak’s south shore

Residents of Idaho have until July 28 to offer written comments and suggestions about a proposed mountain bike trail at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, outside Boise.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed to construct a 15-mile mountain bike trail from Lucky Peak Dam to the Chimney Rock park area.
This project would include a single-track trail from Lydle Gulch, along the southern shoreline of Lucky Peak, to the camping area known as Chimney Rock, located across from Spring Shores Marina.
The trail will be designed as a multi-use trail for low-density recreational purposes of mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, fishing access, bird watching, picnicking and nature study.
The Corps also hopes it will offer natural resource stewardship benefits, such as improved pedestrian access for performance of biological surveys, wildland firefighting and habitat management efforts such as reseeding and replanting efforts following fire.
It may also buffer the spread of wildfire originating from the many recreational sites along the shoreline of Lucky Peak Lake.
The project proponent is the Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association, a non-profit organization that would provide volunteer labor and equipment for construction of the proposed trail.
An environmental assessment will address the project background, the purpose and need, environmental issues relating to trail construction, potential impacts resulting from the alternatives considered and public involvement and agency coordination.
One alternative considered would be the impact of no action.
A full copy of the plan is available on the Corps’ website.
Comments will be used to identify potential and key issues to address and explore project alternatives. The Corps also hopes to identify potential environmental effects associated with the proposed action.
All information and comments received will become part of the permanent public record. Electronic comments may be filed directly online at: http://www.nww.usace.army.mil/EnvironmentalComplianceComment/, or by emailing NEPANWW@usace.army.mil, noting “LPLVT” in the subject line.
