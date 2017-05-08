Some hard-core climbers time their Borah Peak climb in minutes, not hours

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 Youth baseball teams will switch to new, dampened bats this fall Pause 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 2:19 Beard lovers parade their whiskers for a good cause at the Boise Beard Bazaar 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 3:08 Here's how to bet the Kentucky Derby 2:03 The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho 1:42 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" trailer 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

It'll take you 10 or 12 hours to climb Idaho's tallest peak -- a vertical mile to 12,662 feet over the course of a four-mile hike -- and then return. Or you can watch it here in about three minutes. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com