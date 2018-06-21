Here's how to stay safe on the Boise River during float season

Outdoors

Grab your rafts, Boise. River float season starts this weekend.

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

June 21, 2018 09:15 AM

The Boise River will officially be open for floating this weekend, according to an announcement by Ada County Parks & Waterways officials on Thursday morning.

The first day for floating is Friday, June 22. Equipment rentals at Barber Park begin at 12 p.m., and the first shuttle from Ann Morrison Park back to Barber Park will depart at 1 p.m., officials said.

Floaters can bring their own flotation devices or rent from Boise River Rental at Barber Park. Deluxe tubes start at $12 for three hours, while rafts start at $45 for three hours.

It's an earlier opening date than in recent years: 2017's significant snow delayed the first floating day until July 29, and in 2016 the river officially opened on June 29.

In recent days, the Boise River's flows have decreased as demand for irrigation increases, bringing flows to about 900 cubic feet per second on Thursday afternoon.

