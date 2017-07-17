Two ‘obsessed’ Boise River users create the whitewater waves you play in

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 New bridges will aid Dry Creek and the fish within Pause 1:09 This mom wouldn’t buy her kids toy guns. Now she’s a shooting star. 0:55 Play waves and diversion dams: more in common than you might think 1:47 These guys create waves at Boise's whitewater park. Literally. 2:47 What's in the sky for July? Lunar looks and plenty of meteors 7:45 Going camping? Here's how to attach your rainfly to stay dry 0:30 River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay 5:36 Vet tips on preventing heat stroke in dogs 1:50 Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:06 Keep your dogs hydrated and cool when hiking on hot days Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Green waves, wave holes and holes — there's something for everyone. Every day at noon, wave technician Paul Primus and Andrew Webb, with Boise Parks and Recreation, change the shape of the wave at Boise River Park to accommodate surfers or kayakers and boogie boarders. Primus is a surfer and Webb a kayaker, so they bring their expertise to the high-tech world of waves. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

