19-year-old Idahoan asks: How can you deny my constitutional right to buy a gun?

I am 19 years of age and I have become disgusted with the recent decisions that have made the headlines across our great nation. This is the news that businesses such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart are, in my opinion, showing prejudice (a preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience) against people my age (18 to 20) and are trampling on Second Amendment constitutional rights.

I feel they are prejudiced against this age group by increasing the age to buy a firearm and ammunition to 21, even though state and federal law authorize the purchase at the age of 18. Through these acts they are showing what would be considered ageism, which is prejudice or discrimination on the basis of a person’s age.

Because of a handful of violent individuals who are full of stupidity, selfishness and ignorance, lawful citizens 18 to 20 years old are being stereotyped as irresponsible and incapable of handling a firearm or purchasing ammunition. That is bringing forth punishment upon us for another person’s wrong choice.

I can, at the age of 17, join the military and be allowed to fire fully automatic weapons, yet these businesses will not allow me to purchase any rifle or ammunition until the age of 21.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This brings me to the opinion that this encourages the further deterioration of our Second Amendment rights for all. The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

I believe people have forgotten the true meaning of what this states, so I looked up the definitions and have written down what I truly believe our Founding Fathers meant when they wrote this. Here is what I have found:

“A well-maintained group of civilians, being required or needed for the security of a free State, The right of the populace to have, retain or be in possession of weapons and ammunition, shall not be limited, undermined or encroached upon.” My reference for this is Dictionary.com if anyone is wondering.

It pains me to watch the citizens of this country so willingly give up their constitutional rights that our forefathers so eagerly fought and died for one piece at a time.