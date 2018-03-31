Letters to the Editor

Dickey letter: Human nature

March 31, 2018 06:36 PM

As enlightened people of this nation, we observe the extreme finger-pointing of blame for everything imaginable. We just want this chaos to stop so we can live in safety. Human nature seems to be law-abiding or criminal intent thinking.

Of the following, who would be more likely to ignore these laws already in place? The law-abiding or criminal: Bank robbers, drunk drivers, murderers by vehicle, drugs, insurance fraud, rape, murder by any weapon, home invasions, human trafficking, school shootings, theft, or car-jacking?

Maybe if they make laws against these crimes stricter, that would surely stop these crimes. Trying to make a point.

Steve Dickey, Nampa

