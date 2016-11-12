After election, time to allow our ‘better angels’ to ‘now come together’

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel Pause

0:51 Fruitland runs past Gooding into state championship

7:41 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin happy with complete win over Hawaii

0:53 Boise State at Hawaii pregame

3:39 Boise State QB Brett Rypien says offense playing its best after Hawaii win

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

9:13 Meet Boise State's new basketball player: Freshman Justinian Jessup, who started Saturday

2:36 Idaho football coach talks about the Vandals' opener

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker