Weather

Sunday’s snow will continue into Monday morning commute — and could mean black ice

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

February 25, 2018 12:06 PM

Sunday’s snow flurries will likely continue into Monday morning and through the morning commute, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Boise.

NWS Boise issued a winter weather advisory for Ada County that is in effect Sunday afternoon through 5 a.m. Monday. Meteorologist Katy Branham said the advisory focuses most on the Foothills north of Boise, though Boise proper will accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow through late Monday morning. A winter storm warning was also in place for the Boise Mountains.

According to Branham, light snowfall will continue until about noon on Monday, slowing down around the time most Treasure Valley residents begin their morning commutes. Though that could work to travelers’ benefits, Branham said black ice on the roads is still a potential hazard.

“Any time you have snow that’s melting through the day, (black ice) is a threat,” she said.

Joel Tannenholz, another NWS meteorologist, said Sunday’s overnight low would be 27 degrees, freezing any snowmelt that occurs Sunday. Monday’s projected high temperature is 35 degrees, though temperatures likely won’t climb above freezing until 1 p.m., Tannenholz said.

Slippery conditions briefly shut down the Interstate 184 Connector on Saturday evening, and Idaho State Police warned of multiple accidents on Interstate 84 as well, urging drivers to use caution.

For some, the powdery storm wasn’t all bad news. Bogus Basin accumulated an additional 10 inches of snow since Friday, and officials at the ski resort said they anticipated even more on Sunday. Tannenholz said about 4 inches of snow was on the ground at the Boise Airport on Sunday afternoon — about 1/4 inch of that from Sunday morning.

Later in the week, Branham said, we could see even more snow.

“There’s a system trying to develop late Wednesday into Friday morning,” she said Sunday afternoon.

Details on that potential storm were still “sketchy,” Branham said.

