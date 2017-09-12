More Videos

'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 2:27

'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years'

Pause
DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 2:21

DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters

In honor of 9/11: A Moving Tribute from Boise to Caldwell 1:00

In honor of 9/11: A Moving Tribute from Boise to Caldwell

Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 0:55

Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following

Downtown Boise housing is booming 2:48

Downtown Boise housing is booming

Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream' 4:43

Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream'

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video 0:28

Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video

Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:54

Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Harsin looks ahead after loss to WSU 4:55

Harsin looks ahead after loss to WSU

  • Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week

    An aurora forecast from NOAA shows where the Northern Lights are most likely to be visible this week thanks to a coronal hole high speed stream.

An aurora forecast from NOAA shows where the Northern Lights are most likely to be visible this week thanks to a coronal hole high speed stream. Provided by NOAA
An aurora forecast from NOAA shows where the Northern Lights are most likely to be visible this week thanks to a coronal hole high speed stream. Provided by NOAA

Weather

Idahoans could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this week, NOAA predicts

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

September 12, 2017 4:10 PM

Idaho stargazers could get a treat this week thanks to a celestial storm, according to predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Northern Lights will be visible farther south than normal thanks to a disruption to the Earth’s magnetosphere, according to NOAA. That disruption sends the electrons in the atmosphere into overdrive, causing them to emit photons that we see as light — the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights.

Often, these disturbances are caused by solar flares. This instance, predicted to take place between Wednesday and Saturday, is the result of a coronal hole high speed stream, according to NOAA. The agency has issued a moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm watch for Sept. 13.

What’s the best way to try to catch a glimpse of the glowing spectacle? Keep tabs on a scale called the Kp index at the NOAA website. When the Kp index is higher than 7, our area could see some of the aurora. (G2 storms generally produce a Kp index of about 6.)

The Treasure Valley is slightly south of NOAA’s “most likely” predicted range for the lights at about 8 Kp.

North Idahoans are much more likely to see the lights, though widespread wildfire smoke could cloud their view. In the Treasure Valley, you’ll maximize your chance of seeing the aurora if you’re out of the Boise area, meteorologists say. Light pollution from the city makes all kinds of atmospheric and outer space events more difficult to observe.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week

View More Video