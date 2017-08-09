Boise probably won’t break the record of 50 consecutive days of 90 or above temperatures but it could be close.
As summer wanes, Boise’s heat streak now 3rd longest in history

By Katy Moeller

August 09, 2017 10:27 AM

Boise is still streaking — and now just 10 days from the all-time record.

On Monday, we hit 40 days in a row of high temperatures of 90 or above, according to Elizabeth Padian at the National Weather Service.

That’s tied for the third-longest heat 90-and-above heat strea. The other 40-day streak was in 1961.

The forecast high for today is 93.

The all-time record for days that are 90 or above is 50 days. That was set in 1875.

This year could tie the record for second-longest streak if we stay in the 90s through Sunday. The forecast shows highs in the 80s next week, staring Monday.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

