As summer wanes, Boise’s heat streak now 3rd longest in history

Boise is still streaking — and now just 10 days from the all-time record.
On Monday, we hit 40 days in a row of high temperatures of 90 or above, according to Elizabeth Padian at the National Weather Service.
That’s tied for the third-longest heat 90-and-above heat strea. The other 40-day streak was in 1961.
The forecast high for today is 93.
The all-time record for days that are 90 or above is 50 days. That was set in 1875.
This year could tie the record for second-longest streak if we stay in the 90s through Sunday. The forecast shows highs in the 80s next week, staring Monday.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments