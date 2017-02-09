Floodwaters strand Elmore homeowners, sink Buhl-area car and close Idaho highways

With heavy snowfall now mostly behind southern Idaho residents, the drama turned watery Thursday with residents of Elmore County’s Oasis subdivision cut off by a swollen creek and a car submerged after trying to drive around a Magic Valley barricade.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Transportation Department warns that numerous stretches of highway are closed or hazardous because of water on the roadway.
Elmore County sheriff’s deputies are out in force Thursday afternoon trying to help residents trapped by flooding at the subdivision near Mayfield in the Soles Rest Creek area, an Elmore dispatcher said. No injuries have been reported , but few details were immediately available. The situation was first reported about 10:30 a.m., the dispatcher said.
KBOI-TV, Channel 2, talked to one of the stranded homeowners and reports eight people in three homes are trapped on their property by a fast-moving, flooding creek. No homes are damaged, but the residents are cut off from the main road, KBOI reports. The homeowners have food and supplies.
Elmore County officials are attempting to build a temporary bridge for residents of the area, which is about midway between Mountain Home and Boise, KBOI reports. Idaho Power poles will be brought in to make a temporary bridge, and authorities hope to get the homeowners to the other side of the creek by nightfall.
Much of southern Idaho is in a state of flood warnings and advisories.
In Twin Falls County, the Times-News reports, emergency crews are running out of “Road Closed” signs as they battle heavy flooding on dozens of roads and highways, especially in the western portion of the county.
Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department advise residents to check the latest road conditions before driving across the state because of numerous closures and alerts.
“Increasing moisture and warming temperatures (are) mixing with heavy snowpack from a historic winter to create flooding and water-over-the-roadway situations all across the state on state highways and interstate routes,” according to a Thursday morning ITD news release.
Interstate 86 west of American Falls reopened late Thursday morning after a prolonged closure, ITD reports. But a closure on a section of Idaho 24 east of Twin Falls remained in effect because of water on the roadway. Problematic water also is reported on U.S. 93 north of Hollister and is blocking part of U.S. 30 west of Buhl.
Other highways with significant water woes include Idaho 78 near Oreana, Idaho 51 between Grand View and Bruneau, and Idaho 78 between the Bruneau dunes and Hammett. In Gem County, surface water is reported on Idaho 52 near Sweet. Check online for updated information before you head out.
In higher elevations, avalanche danger has closed sections of Idaho 75 north of Stanley and Idaho 21 south of Stanley. Farther north, part of U.S. 12 east of Kooskia is closed because of avalanche danger.
