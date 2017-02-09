Driving across Idaho? Check first for flood and avalanche closures, hazards

Take a look at the Idaho Transportation Department’s road-report map, and the phrase “surface water” pops up from most of those yellow diamonds on highways across the state, mostly in a southern swath from Owyhee and Elmore counties through the Magic Valley and beyond.
If you're traveling in Idaho today, please check https://t.co/ynVutiBwWa before you go. https://t.co/SZ7gH4sr54— Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) February 9, 2017
A heavy snowload followed by melt-inducing warmth and rainfall is taking a toll. On Thursday morning ITD reported continued closure of Interstate 86 west of American Falls, and a section of Idaho 24 east of Twin Falls also is closed because of water on the roadway. Problematic water also is reported on U.S. 93 north of Hollister and is blocking part of U.S. 30 west of Buhl.
Other highways with significant water woes include Idaho 78 near Oreana, Idaho 51 between Grand View and Bruneau, and Idaho 78 between the Bruneau dunes and Hammett. In Gem County, surface water is reported on Idaho 52 near Sweet. Check online for updated information before you head out..
In higher elevations, avalanche danger has closed sections of Idaho 75 north of Stanley and Idaho 21 south of Stanley. Farther north, part of U.S. 12 east of Kooskia is closed because of avalanche danger.
