Slush could clear up in the Treasure Valley over the weekend

Morning drivers are facing dicey, slick conditions, but with temperatures above freezing, the roads are expected to clear up, said Les Colin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“It's now 35 degrees so that should take most of the snow, slush or ice off the roads,” he said.
The rain is pretty much done for the day as well. Light rain or snow is predicted for Saturday night, but there will only be an occasional sprinkle through the day, Colin said.
Overnight temperatures will dip down and could refreeze roads. The low is predicted to be 28 degrees.
“Tonight we might get cold enough to get some ice back on the roads,” he said.
So Sunday drivers should take it easy.
There is some light precipitation predicted, but the biggest hazard will likely be ice.
Ski resorts are basking in the precipitation, accumulating more snow, and opening their slopes to skiiers and snowboarders.
The next storm system is predicted to move in Tuesday. Boise area residents can expect light snow. But an artic surge is predicted for Friday, and that could be a doozy.
“We have high temperatures forecasted only in the teens, and the lows would be in the single digits,” Colin said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
