Crapo campaign used D.C. condo 78 times at no cost

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, has admitted to federal election officials that he used a lobbyist-owned Washington, D.C., townhouse 78 times over a four-year period at no cost, including as recently as February.
The new details from Crapo's re-election committee came in a response to a Federal Election Commission inquiry.
The Statesman has reached out to Crapo’s office for comment.
The campaign used the townhouse for “kitchen cabinet” meetings, fundraising events and other campaign-related meetings. The campaign did paid for catering, cleaning, telephone calls and staff expenses associated with each use of the townhouse.
“However, the committee did not pay for or report the costs of each use of the townhouse rental space, which the committee understood to be in-kind contributions from Ms. Vicki Hart,” states the April 26 letter from Crapo’s campaign treasurer, Paul Kilgore, to the FEC.
The townhouse is the same one that drew attention earlier this year, after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt rented it from Hart and her husband, J. Steven Hart, for well below D.C. market rates.
Vicki Hart is a health care lobbyist. J. Steven Hart is chairman of a large lobbying firm and a lobbyist for HSBC, a British bank.
Crapo's committee reported a $1,000 in-kind contribution from Hart in 2015, but none since.
“Hart recently informed the committee that the cost of the event space is $100 per use,” states the letter.
On April 20, the campaign reimbursed Hart $6,700 for 67 campaign-related events held in the space during the 2016 election cycle and $1,100 for the 11 campaign-related events held in the current election cycle.
That step came after a watchdog group, Campaign for Accountability, filed a complaint with the FEC against Crapo and Vicki Hart.
The group says it plans to file an amended complaint with the FEC Monday.
“Given how extensively Crapo's campaign used the condo, there are a lot of questions about whether his campaign broke any laws,” said Daniel Stevens, Campaign for Accountability executive director.
