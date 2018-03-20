Senate OKs amending controversial trespass bill

A bill overhauling Idaho’s trespass laws is still in play after the Senate on Tuesday approved a series of amendments aimed at addressing concerns about the controversial bill.
The bill attempts to update trespass laws in three different sections of Idaho law — something everyone involved seems to agree is needed. It revises private property notice requirements and hikes the penalties for trespassing.
The amendments will:
▪ Also allow verbal permission from the property owner to access private property. The current bill allows written permission only.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Award the prevailing party attorney’s fees in a civil suit. The current version only awards such fees if the land owner prevails.
▪ Make the first trespass offense with no damage an infraction instead of a misdemeanor.
The Senate, on a voice vote, approved the amendments proposed by the bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.
Two other proposed amendments failed, one by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, which sought to add clarification about entering a home or business and one by Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, proposing striking the bill’s enacting clause so it could go back to the drafting board for more collaborative work.
The House passed HB 658 on a 45-22 vote on March 12 after nearly 10 hours of committee hearings and a two-hour floor debate.
When Harris brought the bill before the Senate Resources and Environment Committee on March 14, he asked to send the bill to the Senate’s amending order, so changes could be made to it.
The committee concurred after hearing testimony from law enforcement representatives who are concerned about difficulties enforcing the bill as written.
Next the full Senate will debate the full bill as amended; if approved, the amended bill will go back to the House for approval.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments